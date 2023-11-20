Indian dressing room in tears as World Cup final slips away; coach Dravid unable to watch team's heartbreak

India's World Cup dreams were shattered in a heartbreaking final against Australia, marked by exceptional captaincy from Pat Cummins and Travis Head's record-breaking 137.

In a nail-biting final that had fans on the edge of their seats, India faced a crushing defeat at the hands of Australia, leaving the home team devastated. Exceptional captaincy from Pat Cummins and Travis Head's stellar knock of 137 proved to be the deciding factors at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The crowd witnessed Mohammed Shami's strategic moves resembling Stuart Broad against David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah's relentless short-ball challenge to Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith's DRS drama, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Although India's target of 241 seemed challenging, the early stumble of Australia to 3 down for 47 ignited hope. The stellar performance of Indian bowlers throughout the 2023 World Cup had dubbed them the best-ever attack, but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne dashed those hopes with a match-winning 192-run partnership.

India, touted as overwhelming favorites, showcased top-notch form from their top-5 batters and exceptional bowlers throughout the tournament. Despite the absence of Hardik Pandya, the team's balance remained intact, setting records as the most dominant run-scorers in a World Cup edition, surpassing even their iconic 2011 and 1983 squads.

The aftermath of the defeat was palpable as tears rolled down Mohammed Siraj's cheek, KL Rahul sank to his haunches, and Captain Rohit Sharma struggled to conceal his emotions. Virat Kohli, too, sought solace under his cap, shielding his disappointment from the world.

Addressing the media post-match, India's head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledged the emotional turmoil in the dressing room. He expressed his sympathy for the players who had poured their hearts into the months of hard work leading up to the final.

Dravid, having experienced the lows of cricket during the 2007 World Cup, emphasized the resilience of the team. He acknowledged the pain of defeat but assured that the team would bounce back, learn from the experience, and strive for greater achievements.

"In sport, you have great highs and lows. That's what we do as sportsmen. You don't stop. If you don't put yourself in situations like these, you don't learn," Dravid reflected, looking ahead to the team's future endeavors.