India's Veer Mahaan all set to roar like a lion when he comes to WWE Raw

Representing India at the wrestling stage, Veer Mahaan is all set to roar like a lion as he enters WWE Raw. The man who had already had some level of fame when he signed with the promotion, was a trailblazing athlete before he stepped into the squared circle.

Talking about his entry into WWE Raw, the official Twitter handle of the wrestling league called him a lion. They even shared a GIF of the wrestler roaring out loud.

"The lion is a predator. He is not bound by emotion. The lion is driven only by the instinct to hunt without conscience or mercy. The lion does not desire to obtain power, the lion is a power.' - Call your friends and family because VEER MAHAAN is coming to #WWERaw!," they wrote.

Who is Veer Mahaan?

Real name Rinku Singh and standing 6'4" and weighing 275 pounds, Veer Mahaan has shown plenty of quickness and explosiveness with his powerful frame. The left-handed pitcher who had dreamed of making it to Major League Baseball, had a lot of odds stacked against him, as no Indian had ever signed a professional contract with a US team.

After trying out for several teams, Mahaan and fellow Indian-born athlete Dinesh Patel were signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates making sports history. However, Mahaan never made it to the Majors, he made sure to open doors for younger Indian athletes who may share the same dream he once had.

Post leaving baseball, he changed his attention to pro wrestling. Mahaan had signed a deal with WWE in early 2018 and was immediately assigned to the Performance Center.

He faced many obstacles but eventually aligned himself on the main roster with Jinder Mahal and Shanky. However, with the other two being drafted to Smackdown, it left Mahaan alone on RAW.