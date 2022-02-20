WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Brock Lesnar wins Championship title, Roman Reigns remains Universal champion

In his career, there was one thing Brock Lesnar had never done was wrestle in the Elimination Chamber, however, on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, he left the match as the new WWE champion. In the action-packed WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, where there were eight matches scheduled to take place, Brock Lesnar won the men's Elimination Chamber match, squashing all of the other competitors inside of it.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns beat another opponent to remain the Universal champion. With Brock Lesnar's championship win, he has punched his ticket to The Show of Shows for a Title vs. Title Match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Austin Theory were already inside the ring trading blows. Rollins had powerbombed Theory into the side of Bobby Lashley's pod, sending him through the plexiglass and into the champion to take out the upstart and The All Mighty before Riddle joined the fray seconds later.

However, medics attended to Lashley, and he was later removed by the officials as he was deemed unfit to continue. AJ Styles then came in as the fourth entrant and the remaining Superstars battered one another, setting up a Tower of Doom before Theory found himself on the receiving end.

Lesnar, who got tired of waiting, burst through the plexiglass of his pod and entered the match, immediately dispatching both Rollins and Riddle with a pair of quick F-5s.

After picking up his third elimination with another F-5 to Styles, Lesnar closed the chamber door to trap a retreating Theory inside. The Beast chased Theory around the chamber, but the newcomer stopped the charging Beast with a low-blow uppercut and a DDT for a two-count.

Theory attempted to climb to the top of the cage and escape but was pulled back inside by Lesnar, who bounced his head off the plexiglass before F-5ing.

The other match-ups were the Elimination Chamber match for Bobby Lashley's WWE Title, Rey Mysterio and The Miz, the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and The Viking Raiders, Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Tag team match between Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville, women's Elimination Chamber Match to determine the challenger for the Raw Women's Championship. Ronda Rousey and Naomi beat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in tag team action, while Madcap Moss went on to lose to Drew McIntyre.

Bianca Belair went on to win yet again and will compete for a world title at WrestleMania. She will face Becky Lynch, who beat her at SummerSlam to win the belt. Lynch had defeated Lita to retain the RAW women's title.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship match did not take place as The Usos had attacked The Viking Raiders even before the contest even started.

