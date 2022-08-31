I'm a big fan of Virat Kohli, want him to score big runs: Hong Kong skipper Nizakat Khan ahead of India clash

Nizakat Khan admitted that he is a big fan of Virat Kohli

Team India which began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with a five-wicket triumph against archrivals Pakistan on Sunday, will face Hong Kong on Wednesday at the Dubai International Stadium. Ahead of their match, Hong Kong skipper has heaped praises on Indian legendary batter Virat Kohli.

Kohli's international form has been a hot topic to debate, as the 33-year-old has failed to score a century in any format of the game since 2019. The Indian star batted patiently against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener on Sunday, scoring 35 from 34 balls but failed to turn it into a big score.

In an interview with News 24 Sports ahead of the upcoming match against Indai, Hong Kong captain Khan confessed that he is a huge fan of King Kohli. "I am a great supporter of Virat Kohli; he did brilliantly against Pakistan, and we really want him to get back in form and score a lot of runs," Khan said. On Sunday, Kohli became the second cricketer in history to play 100 international matches across all formats of the game.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong will face India in their first encounter of the Asia Cup 2022. "When we last met India in the Asia Cup in 2018, we lost by barely 20 runs. In a T20 match, anything can happen. You don't know when a bowler bowls a good spell or a batter scores a few runs in a couple of overs "Hong Kong's captain added.

The Hong Kong skipper also said that his team would go out on the field against India with positive body language.

“We have seen in the past too how even the top sides have lost against associate teams. We will go with positive body language and will stick to our process," said Khan.

The fourth match of the Asia Cup 2022 will pit Hong Kong against India which will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at the Dubai International Stadium.

