In pics: Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez name their baby girl Bella Esmeralda

Cristiano Ronaldo's daughter will be named Bella Esmeralda, revealed Georgina Rodriguez

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez have named their newborn baby girl 'Bella Esmeralda'. Georgina shared pictures of their newborn baby girl on Saturday.

This, after the couple recently suffered a massive tragedy as they were expecting twins, however, their baby boy couldn't survive.

Ronaldo had earlier shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, informing the world about the passing away of his newborn son.

The Manchester United ace subsequently missed the Red Devils' match against Liverpool, but came back against Arsenal was on the scoresheet again. His partner Georgina meanwhile shared the pictures of their baby girl on Instagram along with the caption, "Bella Esmeralda."

The caption also included the birthdate of Ronaldo's baby girl, "180422", and in just five hours, the picture has amassed more than 3.5 million likes on Instagram.

Earlier last week, Ronaldo gave the world the first glimpses of his daughter, as he shared a picture with the newborn along with the caption "Forever Love", however, on Saturday afternoon, Georgina made public, the name of their baby girl.

For those wondering, the name of their baby girl roughly translates to 'beautiful' given Ronaldo and Georgina's Portuguese roots.

Earlier on April 18, Bella's male twin couldn't survive prompting Ronaldo to write a heartfelt note for the demise of his newborn son.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness," he wrote on Instagram.