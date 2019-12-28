'I expect seniors to respect us too': Nikhat Zareen hits back at Mary Kom for not shaking hands after bout

The 23-year-old Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen has expressed her feeling on Merry Kom refusing to shake hands with her after their bout.

Kom defeated Zareen in the final match of the 51kg division to book a spot for the Olympic Qualifiers on Saturday (December 28).

The six-time world champion beat Zareen SD 9-1 at the boxing selection trials at the IG Stadium on Saturday.

Earlier, during their first-round matches, both did just enough to scrape through and set up a much-anticipated showdown.

Mary Kom will now represent India in the 51kg category in the first Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Wuhan, China from February 3-14.

"I did not like how she behaved with me. When the decision was announced and I tried to hug her but she did not hug me back. Being a junior I expect seniors to respect us too. I felt hurt but that's okay I don't mind," Zareen told reporters after the fight.

"I think I have given my best. I'm happy with my performance though I did not win, I won the hearts. The bout was close and it could have gone either way," she added.

The showdown was very important after Zareen had claimed that she is not being given a chance to fight Kom to establish the more superior boxer in their weight class.

Former junior world champion Zareen defeated reigning national champion Jyoti Gulia, while multiple-time Asian champion Mary Kom got the better of Ritu Grewal.

Speaking about Kom's behaviour, Zareen said: "In the ring, she used some bad words for me and I don't want to react on that right now."

"Recently BFI president has announced that if Kom does not qualify for 51Kg category than there will be another trial. If it gonna happen then I will be preparing and looking forward to that," the boxer added.

Earlier, MC Mary Kom also spoke about it and said: "Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don't like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside."