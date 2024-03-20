Twitter
Kapil Sharma Hosts Spectacular Party For Ed Sheeran At AER, Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

'Happy to...': Raymond chief Gautam Singhania shares pic with father Vijaypat months after public spat

Meet star cricketer, who faced extreme poverty, worked as guard, got picked up in IPL, he is now...

Fighter OTT release: When, where to watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer aerial action thriller

Sports

How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

Following their WPL triumph, Smriti Mandhana was seen celebrating with her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal, sharing photos with him while holding the trophy.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

X/Screengrab
In the second season of the Women's Premier League, the Royal Challengers Bangalore team emerged victorious, claiming the championship title. Under the leadership of captain Smriti Mandhana, the team displayed exceptional performance throughout the season, culminating in a well-deserved triumph that has ignited a sense of jubilation among fans.

In a thrilling final match against the Delhi Capitals, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) showcased a stellar performance, securing victory by 8 wickets. The RCB team effortlessly achieved the target of 114 runs set by Delhi, only losing two wickets in the process. Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli expressed his elation before RCB's triumph in the Women's IPL, extending his congratulations to the women players through a video call.

This marks the second consecutive defeat for the Delhi Capitals in the final, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore team has been awarded a generous prize of Rs 6 crore for their victory. Captain Smriti Mandhana received a cheque of Rs 6 crore, in contrast to the Rs 3 crore granted to the runner-up Delhi Capitals team. Last season, Delhi also secured the runner-up position and received Rs 3 crore.

Following their WPL triumph, Smriti Mandhana was seen celebrating with her boyfriend, Palash Muchhal, sharing photos with him while holding the trophy. Mandhana holds the title of the most expensive player in WPL history, having been acquired by RCB for Rs 3 crore 40 lakh in the auction. Media reports suggest that Mandhana's total net worth amounts to Rs 33 crore 29 lakh. As for her singer boyfriend Palash Muchhal, his net worth is estimated to be between Rs 20 to 41 crore.

