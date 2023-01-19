Hockey World Cup 2023: Netherlands hammers Chile 14-0 for new world record, storms into quarterfinals

Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

The Netherlands surpassed Australia's record for the most goals scored by a team in a single FIH Men's Hockey World Cup match on Thursday, setting a new benchmark for the sport. This remarkable feat was achieved with a stunning display of skill and finesse, showcasing the Netherlands' prowess on the international stage.

In its decisive Pool C match, three-time champion Netherlands scored its thirteenth goal in the 48th minute against Chile at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, surpassing Australia's record-breaking 12-0 victory over South Africa during the 2010 edition. The Dutch side ultimately emerged victorious with a staggering 14-0 scoreline.

Jip Janssen opened the account for the Men in Orange with a penalty corner in the sixth minute. Derck de Vilder (22nd minute), Thijs Van Dam (23rd minute), and captain Thierry Brinkman (25th minute) all added a goal each before Janssen scored his second in the 29th minute. By halftime, the Netherlands had a commanding 5-0 lead over the South American team.

The third quarter proved to be the most productive for the Netherlands, as they scored six goals against Chile. Brinkman secured his second strike three minutes into the second half, and a minute later, Janssen completed his hat-trick with a Penalty Corner. Terrance Pieters (37th minute), Koen Bijen (40th minute), and Justen Blok (42nd minute) all added to the score sheet with field goals, before Janssen took his tally to four just before the end of the third quarter.

Koen Bijen struck again in the 45th minute as the final quarter commenced. The record-breaking goal came in the 48th minute when Teun Beins expertly converted a Penalty Corner. The 14th and final Netherlands goal was scored two minutes before the full-time whistle, with captain Brinkman completing his hat-trick from a Penalty Corner.

In the other Pool C match, Malaysia defied expectations and rankings to upset New Zealand 3-2 and finish second in the pool. Tied on points, Malaysia began the match with a determined attitude, making their intentions clear with a penalty corner in the seventh minute. It took a deft touch from Faizal Saari to Shello Silverius' shot to put the Asians ahead two minutes later, and they never looked back.

Pool C results: Malaysia 3 (Faizal Saari 2, Razie Rahim) bt New Zealand 2 (Hayden Phillips, Sam Lane).

The Netherlands 14 (Jip Janssen 4, Thierry Brinkmann 3, Koen Bijen 2, Thijs van Dam, Terrance Pieters, Teun Beins, Justen Blok, Derck de Vilder) bt Chile 0.

READ| Indian wrestling sex abuse scandal: What are the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?