Indian wrestling sex abuse scandal: What are the allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh?

WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (R) | Protesting wrestlers demanding his removal (L) | Photo: PTI

A massive sporting scandal erupted on Wednesday when around 30 wrestlers, including Olympians and world champions, sat on a protest over alleged sexual exploitation and misconduct by WFI officials. The protest came alongside startling revelations by star wrestler Vinesh Phogat who accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually exploiting women wrestlers for several years.

A crying 28-year-old Vinesh Phogat had accused WFI of sexually exploiting women wrestlers. She alleged that there are women at the national camp who approach women wrestlers at the behest of the WFI chief. Addressing media at the famous protest site at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, Phogat said that she knew at least 10-12 women wrestlers who had revealed stories of sexual exploitation they faced from the WFI chief to her.

She further said that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow had also exploited women wrestlers. She added that coaches who are favourites of the WFI harass women and misbehave with them. Notably, Phogat clarified that she had never faced such exploitation or harassment herself.

The World Championship medallist made another stunning allegation of receiving death threats. She said that she had been targeted by death threats from officials close to the WFI chief after she dared to bring several issues with Indian wrestling in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on meeting him after the Tokyo Games.

Apart from the sexual abuse allegations, wrestlers have also alleged that the WFI is being sun in an arbitrary manner, accusing the WFI chief of “dictatorship”. Alongside Phogat at the protest, Bajrang Punia said that the fight was to “save Indian wrestling” and was not against the “government or the Sports Authority of India (SAI)” but against WFI. Another wrestler said the “dictatorship will not be tolerated”.

The wrestlers have sought the intervention of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the matter, demanding the removal of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and disbanding of the wrestling body. Singh has been the chief of WFI from 2011 and was elected for a third consecutive term as President in February 2019.

Apart from Vinesh Phogat, those present at the protest were Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha and CWG medallist Sumit Malik. BJP leader and former wrestling champion Babita Phogat has turned up as the mediator between the protesting wrestlers and the government. He had reached the protests with a message from the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)