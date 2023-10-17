He’s very laid back…: Australia legend’s big comment on Rohit Sharma’s attitude towards World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: India captained by Rohit Sharma will play their next match against Bangladesh on Thursday (19th October) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Former Australia's cricket captain, Ricky Ponting has made a very crucial remark on Rohit Sharma’s outlook towards the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

India’s cricket team led by Rohit Sharma has started the tournament on a great start. As of now, the Men in Blue have clinched three consecutive triumphs over Australia, Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan, making their way to the no.1 position in the Cricket World Cup (CWC) standings.

This impeccable performance of India under Rohit’s leadership has also seemed to have grabbed world cup winning captain's attention.

Talking about the Indian capatin, Ponting told ICC, "He's very laid back, Rohit. Very laid back with everything he does.

"You can even see that by the way that he plays. He's a pretty laconic sort of batsman as well, and that's the way he is both on and off the field, Ponting further added.

Ponting also speaks about the pressure that will surface on the team during the ongoing tournament. However, he still believes that Rohit has the capabilities of coping up with the pressure as well.

Ponting further sheds light upon Virat Kohli as well and says "Someone like Virat, who is a bit more heart-on-the-sleeve, and probably listens to the fans and plays up with the fans a little bit more, someone with his personality would probably find it a bit harder.”

"But I think Rohit will be fine with it. He's a terrific bloke and has been a great player for a long time, and he's done a great job as leader of India,” says Australia’s Legend according to ICC.

Currently India is gearing up for their upcoming match against Bangladesh on Thursday (19th October) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Bangladesh has won only one match so far in this tournament against Afghanistan and stands at the seventh position in the CWC points table.