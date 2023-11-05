‘He’s aggressive...:' South Africa players on 'birthday boy' Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA clash today, watch

Headlines

'He's aggressive...:' South Africa players on 'birthday boy' Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs SA clash today

Kohli has turned 35-years-old today and on his special day, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) want to celebrate his birthday in a grand way at Eden Gardens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Apart from the thrilling clash between India and South Africa today at Eden Gardens, it’s also India’s star player, Virat Kohli's birthday. And before the grand celebration takes place at the stadium with all the fans, the South Africa players have something special to say about the birthday boy.

Star Sports on X released a video of the Proteas who share as to why they love playing against Kohli.

David Miller, a left handed middle order batter says, “being the same age, we played a lot of cricket against each other in IPL (Indian Premier League) as well as international.”

“Just got better and better over the years, so extremely competitive, great to play against those kinds of players. Got a lot of respect for the way he goes about his game, just wants to be the best. A great example to many," he further said about King Kohli.

Right arm fast bowler Kagiso Rabada also extended his praise for the star player. According to Rabada, Kohli has proved to be a great player especially in the one day formats.

“On the field, we would be really competitive against each other. His numbers are really outstanding. They speak for themselves. Those are the wickets that you want to get. Those are the types of contests you want to get into,” he concludes.

Left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamshi says that he enjoys playing against the former Indian captain. “I enjoy playing against him because I know he’s aggressive and I’m aggressive as well," he said.

Kohli has turned 35-years-old today and on his special day, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) want to celebrate his birthday in a grand way at Eden Gardens.
 
As per reports, around 70,000 Kohli masks for the crowd and a special cake for him will be arranged. Also a fireworks show is set to take place during the mid-innings break.
 
According to RevSports, Snehasish Ganguly, Sourav Ganguly’s brother and CAB President said, “We have ordered a cake for Virat, and the design will be something everyone identifies with Virat Kohli,” he said. “I am not sharing the pictures yet, so let that be a surprise. Also, we plan to host a fireworks show during the mid-innings interval for Virat and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday, and our way of saying that the entire Kolkata crowd are part of the celebrations. We are sure of a full house and everyone in the stands is a Virat fan. It is a gesture on behalf of all of them.” 
 
The stadium holds a very special place in Kohli's heart as he knocked his first international century against Sri Lanka in 2009.

