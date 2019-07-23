Headlines

Sports

'Gareth Bale decided not to play against Bayern Munich': Zinedine Zidane

"I did not disrespect anyone, least of all Gareth," Zizou said.


Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2019, 01:23 PM IST

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane on Monday denied reports of disrespecting Wales star winger Gareth Bale while discussing about the expected departure of the 30-year-old forward from Santiago Bernabeu​. 


While speaking to reporters during the pre-match press conference of Real Madrid's friendly against Arsenal at FedEx Field, Zizou claimed it was Bale's choice not to play during Real Madrid's 3-1 defeat to German giants Bayern Munich in Houston.

"I did not disrespect anyone, least of all Gareth. I said that the club is working to facilitate Bale's departure, nothing more," he said.

"The other day, Gareth did not dress for the game, he did not want to because the club was negotiating his departure," Zidane added.

Gareth Bale's agent labeled Zidane as a "disgrace" due the raw comments after the Saturday match made by the RM manager.

Zidane during the post-match interview on Saturday said he hoped Bale could move out of the club sooner "for everyone's sake." "He shows no respect for a player that has done so much for Real Madrid," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett said.

Bale faced a lot of criticism in Madrid over the years by Zidane, despite helping the Los Blancos win  Spanish titles and 4 UEFA Champions Leagues since his record move from Tottenham six year ago.

How can anymore forget about his brace, including an outragious bicycle kick, which sank Liverpool's in the 2018 UCL final dreams. 

Since Zidane's reappointment, Bale has played just 90 minutes in the remaining 11 matches and was left out form the squad completely 4 times and was frequently substituted when he did played.

According to numerious reports, Bale's have had an offer from an unknown Chinese side, which includes mamoth wages. Recently, Man Utd, Bayern Munich and his former side Spurs have all been getting linked with the Wales forward but only time will tell what will happen with this tranfer saga. 

