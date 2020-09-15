Headlines

French Open: Andy Murray receives Roland Garros wild card

Andy Murray, who won the 2016 Roland Garros, had also received a wild-card entry into the recently concluded 2020 US Open.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 06:15 PM IST

British tennis star Andy Murray has received a wild-card entry into the French Open, which is scheduled for a September 27 start in Paris. Murray, who won the 2016 Roland Garros, had also received a wild-card entry into the recently concluded US Open after recovering from his hip surgery from last year.

However, the former world number one failed to progress much in the competition and was knocked out in the second round of the 2020 US Open.

Murray was also the only non-Frenchman out of the eight players who received a free pass into the main draw of the clay Grand Slam.

From 2014 to 2017, the Scot had qualified for the semi-finals at Roland Garros for four consecutive years.

However, this time around Murray will enter the competition without any competition practice on clay court after he opted against playing at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia this week.

Other than Andy, Canada's Eugenie Bouchard and Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova also received wild cards into the main draw of the 2020 Roland Garros.

 

