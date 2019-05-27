French Open 2019: Petra Kvitova withdraws from tournament due to forearm injury

Petra Kvitova withdrew from the French Open on Monday due to an injury to her forearm, hours before her first match at the tournament against Romania's Sorana Cirstea.

"I'm so disappointed to have to announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros," the sixth seed said on Twitter.

Sorry to have to inform you of some bad news this morning pic.twitter.com/snxhJkPRuh — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) May 27, 2019

"I've had pain in my left forearm for a few weeks and last night an MRI confirmed a grade two tear which could, unfortunately, could get a lot worse if I play today.

The Czech player has been replaced in the draw by lucky loser Kaja Juvan of Slovenia.