Former India star pacer and his son survive horror car accident in Meerut

File Photo

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar and his son narrowly escaped a collision with a trailer truck in Meerut on Tuesday night. The police promptly arrived at the scene and apprehended the driver responsible for the incident.

Praveen Kumar, a resident of Multan Nagar on Baghpat Road, was driving his Land Rover Defender vehicle from Pandav Nagar around 10 pm on Tuesday, accompanied by his son.

SP City Piyush Kumar said that the canter driver was detained and sent to the police station. Praveen and his son are safe in the accident, the CO said.

This incident evoked memories of Rishabh Pant's horrifying car crash last year. Praveen Kumar, aged 36, who showcased immense potential during his career, representing India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20s, assured PTI that both he and his son are in good health.

"It could have been a lot worse. By the grace of god we are okay and I am talking to you. I had gone to drop my nephew but a massive truck hit my car from behind around 9:30pm. Thank God it was a big car, else there could have been injuries," Kumar, who lives in Meerut with his family, told PTI.

"I initially thought just the bumper would be broken but the car is badly damaged."

Last year, the renowned cricketer, Rishabh Pant, had a miraculous escape when he inadvertently fell asleep at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. His opulent car collided with the road divider and burst into flames, resulting in severe injuries. Currently, Pant is undergoing a rigorous rehabilitation process to recover from the incident.

Kumar, renowned for his exceptional talent in swinging the ball, had a tumultuous international career that spanned only five years.

In 2020, the crafty bowler bravely opened up about his struggle with depression, but he has since made a remarkable recovery.

Just last week, Kumar made a surprise appearance at a high-profile promotional event in the national capital, where he shared the stage with the legendary West Indies star, Chris Gayle.

Kumar has frequently expressed his passion for giving back to the game, but he clarified that he is currently not involved in any coaching activities.

In addition to his cricketing pursuits, he also manages a successful real estate business and owns a thriving restaurant in his hometown.

(With inputs from PTI)

