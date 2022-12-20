FIFA World Cup 2022: Mark Zuckerberg says WhatsApp recorded 25 million message per second during finals

Argentina, under the direction of Lionel Messi, won the FIFA World Cup 2022, taking home the trophy. During the month-long competition, the tournament reached a number of significant milestones. Here are several records that were broken and made during Argentina vs France finals.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook recently posted on Facebook that “Leo Messi’s World Cup post is now the most liked in Instagram history. WhatsApp also reached a record 25 million messages per second during the final.”

Lionel Messi recently shared images on Instagram while holding a trophy and pretending to sleep beside it. Messi’s photograph has now become one of the most pictures of all time.

He captioned the picture “Buen da” in Spanish which means “Good Day” when translated into English.

In the most recent development, firm CEO Elon Musk asserted that during the finals in Qatar, the social media behemoth saw over 24,000 tweets each second.

The new CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk said in a tweet that the microblogging platform witnessed 24,400 tweets per second when Kylian Mbappe scored the second goal for France to tie Argentina's score, which was the "most ever for World Cup!"

24,400 tweets per second for France’s goal, highest ever for World Cup! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

JioCinema, the company that enabled live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in India, said that 32 million viewers used the app to watch the game on the tournament's final day. Without India's involvement, it also became the most-watched sports event on the internet.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared a tweet “Search recorded its highest ever traffic in 25 years during the final of #FIFAWorldCup, it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!”