FIFA: Platini released in 2022 World Cup probe, denies wrongdoing

Headlines

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

ISRO solar mission: Aditya-L1 spacecraft leaves Earth’s orbit for 110-day journey to Lagrange Point L1

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

IND vs AUS: R Ashwin recalled for Australia ODI series, KL Rahul named captain as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma recoup

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

BSEB STET 2023 Result to be declared soon at bsebstet.com, here's all you need to know

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Kareena Kapoor Khan brutally trolled for not standing properly during National Anthem: 'This is so pathetic...'

Vicky Kaushal reveals if he was disappointed with not winning National Film Award for Best Actor for Sardar Udham

This actor who worked with Rajinikanth at age 10, earned Rs 100 as first salary, now earns upto Rs 100 crore per film

HomeSports

Sports

FIFA: Platini released in 2022 World Cup probe, denies wrongdoing

The French football legend who led European football's governing body from 2007 to 2015 was held Tuesday by French anti-corruption police investigating alleged corruption in the 2010 vote to award the competition to the gas-rich Gulf state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 05:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The banned ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini was released from custody on Wednesday after hours of questioning in connection with a criminal investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The French football legend who led European football's governing body from 2007 to 2015 was held Tuesday by French anti-corruption police investigating alleged corruption in the 2010 vote to award the competition to the gas-rich Gulf state.

He denied wrongdoing and a statement from his representatives said the facts of the case were "unknown to him." In the early hours of Wednesday, Platini's lawyer William Bourdon said he had been released without charge, adding that there has been "a lot of fuss over nothing".

Platini, 63, looked drawn as he left the police anti-corruption office in Nanterre in the western Paris suburbs.

"It was long but considering the number of questions, it could only be long, since I was asked about Euro 2016, the World Cup in Russia, the World Cup in Qatar, Fifa," he told reporters.

The decision to name Qatar as 2022 World Cup hosts triggered allegations of corruption that ultimately sparked FIFA's worst ever scandal.

France's Office of the Financial Crimes Prosecutor (PNF) opened a preliminary investigation in 2016 into allegations of corruption, conspiracy and influence peddling surrounding the Qatar vote and also the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia.

According to Sepp Blatter, the FIFA president at the time, Qatar won hosting rights as a result of a deal with France, derailing FIFA's own "diplomatic arrangement" whereby hosting rights would have gone to Russia in 2018 and then to the United States four years later.

The French investigation centres on alleged French intervention linked to Platini and former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

According to France Football magazine, a "secret meeting" took place on November 23, 2010, at the Elysee Palace in Paris between Sarkozy, Qatar's then-Prince (now Emir) Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, and Platini, who at that time was both UEFA president and vice-president of FIFA.

Just over a week later, FIFA voted to award Qatar hosting rights for the 2022 tournament.

Platini dismissed Blatter's allegations as a "tissue of lies" and denies he was influenced by Sarkozy, whose advisor for sport, Sophie Dion, was also held for questioning Tuesday along with the former French captain.

Platini's representatives said in a statement: "He has done absolutely nothing wrong and affirms that he is totally unrelated to the facts (of the case) which are unknown to him." - Buying votes -

Lawyer Bourdon denied that the three-time Ballon d'Or winner had been placed under arrest by the police, as first reported, saying that he had been questioned "as a witness".

Claude Gueant, Sarkozy's erstwhile chief of staff and former interior minister, was also called in for questioning Tuesday by France's Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police.

The decision to award Qatar football's highest-profile tournament ultimately sparked a wider fraud probe that led to the overthrow of Blatter and Platini and the arrest of a series of senior FIFA figures.

Platini led UEFA until 2015 when he was banned from football for four years for ethics violations including receiving a two-million Swiss francs (1.8 million euros, $2 million) payment from Blatter, who was suspended for six years.

Qatar has been accused of buying votes in its bid to stage the World Cup and a subsequent report by US independent investigator Michael Garcia unearthed an array of suspect financial dealings, many linked to Sandro Rosell, the ex-Barcelona president who served as a consultant for Qatar.

Platini was expected to succeed Blatter as FIFA president in 2016 before his fall from grace. He has been battling to clear his name ever since.

Blatter told AFP he was "completely surprised" at Platini's questioning by police, adding that "this won't help him" coming as it does months before the end of his ban.

"With this story resurfacing at a time when the international media are in France for the Women's World Cup and three months before the end of his suspension it's astonishing and fodder for the media," Blatter said. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

YashoBhoomi, one of world's largest exhibition-conference hubs in Delhi, to be inaugurated by PM Modi today

This lavish property owned by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani has diamond-studded ceiling; cost is…

Asia Cup 2023: ACC, Sri Lanka Cricket announce prize money for groundsmen, pitch curators in Colombo and Kandy

Fukrey 3: Choocha Varun Sharma says he is pregnant with Bholi Punjaban Richa Chadha's child, new promo impresses fans

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE