Female wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat accuse WFI boss of sexually harassing players ‘for years’

CWG gold medalist Vinesh Phogat (File photo)

In an explosive press conference, top female wrestlers in India launched sexual harassment allegations against top coaches and the Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, claiming that female players have been getting sexually harassed for years.

Top female wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang, Sonam Malik, and Anshu staged a protest at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and demanded a change in the workings and top management of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Vinesh Phogat addressed the press during the protests, breaking down while talking about how WFI president and multiple-term MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been mentally torturing her for years, provoking suicidal thoughts in her.

As quoted by The Indian Express, Phogat tearfully said to the press, “Women wrestlers have been sexually harassed at national camps by coaches and also the WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Sharma. Some of the coaches appointed at national camps have been sexually harassing women Wrestlers for years. The WFI president is also involved in sexual harassment.”

The Commonwealth and Asian Games wrestling star also said, “Many young women Wrestlers have complained to be and cried about being sexually harassed at national camps. At least 20 girls I know have been sexually harassed at the national camp.”

She said that she was given death threats when she decided to speak out against the sexual harassment of female players by the WFI top boss and other coaches, and said that she was termed as a “khota sikka” (useless) after her rebellion against the administration.

Till now, WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has not given any official statement regarding the allegations against him. It must be noted that apart from heading WFI, Singh is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Kaiserganj. Uttar Pradesh.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Bajrang Punia was also a part of the protest, and said, “Our fight is not against the government or Sports Authority of India (SAI). This is against WFI. We will share details later in the day. 'Yeh ab aar paar ki ladai hai' (It's a fight to the finish.”

(With inputs from agencies)

