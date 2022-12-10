Search icon
Cristiano Ronaldo benched against Morocco in FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals

Ronaldo was once again passed over in favour of Goncalo Ramos, who made his debut for Portugal against Switzerland and scored a hat trick.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

For Portugal's second straight World Cup game, Cristiano Ronaldo starts on the bench.

After being benched for the round of 16 game against Switzerland, Ronaldo, 37, did not start against Morocco on Saturday in the quarterfinal match.

This is Ronaldo's fifth and perhaps last World Cup.

Because of the team captain's behaviour in the previous game, Fernando Santos, the coach, was upset and decided to leave him off the starting lineup against the Swiss.

Ronaldo was "not happy" to be informed that he was being benched, according to Santos, but he never threatened to withdraw from the World Cup as a result.

In the 74th minute, Ronaldo, who has 118 goals for the men's national football team, was eventually substituted in.

