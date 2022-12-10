FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo not included in the starting lineup

Portugal vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022

Although Morocco has already eliminated one European powerhouse from this tournament, bookmakers do not think that lightning will strike twice when they meet Portugal on Saturday.

With Betfred, Portugal, who thrashed Switzerland in the round of 16, is just 4/6 (90 minutes only) to make it to its first World Cup semi-final since 1966, while the North Africans are 5/1 to derail Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for the most coveted prize in the world.

Ronaldo himself had a little role in the 6-1 thrashing of the Swiss, but Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old hat-trick hero, who replaced him in the starting lineup, did not share the same fate.

However, that doesn't imply that Ronaldo won't have a role to play in this match because set-pieces could prove crucial, especially if the deadlock hasn't been broken heading into the final 30 minutes. The young Benfica striker undoubtedly performed enough to earn a starting spot for the Morocco game.

Because of how well-organized Walid Regragui's team is, neither Spain, Belgium, nor Croatia have been able to defeat them in this tournament; in fact, Morocco limited all three powerhouses to less than 1.0 xG each match.

It will ultimately be up to Portugal to find a way to break them down since Morocco will probably use the same strategy as they did against Spain.

Goals have been hard to come by in Morocco games, and if Portugal can even break through this resolute Moroccan rearguard, it may take some time. Going under on goals seems to be the appropriate strategy in this situation given that.

Live Streaming Details

