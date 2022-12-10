Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo not included in the starting lineup

Morocco vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow FIFA World Cup 2022 Quarterfinals latest updates here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo not included in the starting lineup
Portugal vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2022

Although Morocco has already eliminated one European powerhouse from this tournament, bookmakers do not think that lightning will strike twice when they meet Portugal on Saturday.

With Betfred, Portugal, who thrashed Switzerland in the round of 16, is just 4/6 (90 minutes only) to make it to its first World Cup semi-final since 1966, while the North Africans are 5/1 to derail Cristiano Ronaldo's quest for the most coveted prize in the world.

Ronaldo himself had a little role in the 6-1 thrashing of the Swiss, but Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old hat-trick hero, who replaced him in the starting lineup, did not share the same fate.

However, that doesn't imply that Ronaldo won't have a role to play in this match because set-pieces could prove crucial, especially if the deadlock hasn't been broken heading into the final 30 minutes. The young Benfica striker undoubtedly performed enough to earn a starting spot for the Morocco game.

Because of how well-organized Walid Regragui's team is, neither Spain, Belgium, nor Croatia have been able to defeat them in this tournament; in fact, Morocco limited all three powerhouses to less than 1.0 xG each match.

It will ultimately be up to Portugal to find a way to break them down since Morocco will probably use the same strategy as they did against Spain.

Goals have been hard to come by in Morocco games, and if Portugal can even break through this resolute Moroccan rearguard, it may take some time. Going under on goals seems to be the appropriate strategy in this situation given that.

Live Streaming Details

The Croatia vs Brazil match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV networks in India, while the game will be free to watch on Jio Cinema's app and website.

LIVE Blog
10 Dec 2022
07:52 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates:

Today's 2022 World Cup final game is being played in Al Thumama Stadium, which is located just south of Doha. Morocco has already used it as a good luck charm, as seen by its victories over Belgium and Canada in the group stages.

07:40 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: 

Since Miroslav Klose for Germany in 2002, Goncalo Ramos became the only player to score a hat-trick in his first World Cup start. The 21-year-old is in good company considering that Klose also owns the record for most World Cup goals scored (16).

Today, he gets the ball again and holds his spot in front of a specific CR7, who is sitting on the bench.

07:39 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: Two changes for Morocco

Morocco XI: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Romain Saiss, Yahia Attiat-Allah, Azzedine Ounahi, Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Hakim Ziyech, Sofiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

07:39 PM

FIFA World Cup 2022 Morocco vs Portugal LIVE Score and Updates: No Ronaldo for today's match

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Ruben Dias, Raphael Guerreiro, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Goncalo Ramos

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV unveiled for Indian market, gets 512km range
Meet XXX star Pryanca Talukdar, the latest internet sensation
Viral Photos of the Day: Priyanka Chopra poses for paps, Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte promote Monika O My Darling
Who is Sohrab Mirza, Sania Mirza's ex-fiance before she met Shoaib Malik?
Diwali 2022: From handmade truffles to skincare products, perfect gifts to make festival special
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Hostage situation underway at German shopping mall, woman killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.