Chelsea vs Newcastle: Kai Havertz's late goal helps club remain in 3rd place in Premier League

Chelsea put aside their off-field turmoil to keep a grip on third place in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United while Arsenal leapfrogged Manchester United into fourth with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City on Sunday.

Everton's plummet towards the relegation zone continued as they lost 1-0 at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers but Leeds United gained some respite with a last-gasp 2-1 win over bottom club Norwich City.

Leaders Manchester City, who are three points ahead of Liverpool, are at Crystal Palace on Monday. Liverpool won 2-0 at Brighton on Sunday.

The 19-year reign of Chelsea's owner and backer Roman Abramovich effectively came to an end this week after the UK government imposed sanctions on the Russian, with the club operating under a special licence.

With the club up for sale and dealing with a series of restrictions on their current operations, it was perhaps not surprising that Chelsea were far from their best against Eddie Howe's improving Newcastle.

But with the match seemingly heading for a draw, Jorginho launched a long pass over the Newcastle defence to Kai Havertz and the German's brilliant control allowed him to fire past Martin Dubravka for his fourth goal in three league games.

Chelsea's German manager Thomas Tuchel said the team had a responsibility to those at the club facing a much more difficult situation than the playing and coaching staff.

"There are a lot of people that I see on a daily basis who are worried and who work for decades. They are not so famous but they are worried for a pretty close future, wonder if things will be alright," he said.

"So for them, it`s important to have the attitude right and also to focus on that and see the responsibility and what this means to these people. Even if it's just for 90 minutes," he added.