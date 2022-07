Check out India's schedule for the day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Commonwealth Games Day 1

Day 1 of action of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will get underway on Friday, 29 July, and a plethora of superstars from the Indian contingent will feature on the first day. All eyes will be on the Indian women’s cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, who will be up against the mighty Aussies in their first group stage match.

Besides the cricketers, India's female hockey stars will also start their campaign on Friday, and given their exceptional show at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the nation will have high hopes from Janneke Schopman’s team. Besides that, the youngest member of the contingent, 14-year-old squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be seen in action on the opening day.

Check Out the Indian Teams' full schedule for day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022

Lawn Bowl – Starts at 1 PM Men’s

Pairs – Sunil Bahadur, Mridul Borgohain

Men’s Triples – Dinesh Kumar, Navneet Singh, Chandan Singh

Women’s Singles - Nayanmoni Saikia

Women’s Fours – Rupa Tirkey, Tania Choudhury, Lovely Choubey, Pinki/Nayanmoni Saikia

Table Tennis – Starts at 2 PM

Men’s Team Qualifiers – Harmeet Desai, Sanil Shetty, Sharath Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Women’s Team Qualifiers – Diya Chitale, Manika Batra, Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula

Swimming – Starts at 3 PM

400m freestyle – Kushagra Rawat

100m backstroke – Srihari Nataraj

100m backstroke S9 – Ashish Kumar

50m butterfly – Sajan Prakash

Cricket – Starts at 3:30 PM

Group Stage – Australia vs India

Triathlon – Starts at 3:30 PM

Men’s – Adarsh M.S., Vishwanath Yadav

Women’s – Sanjana Joshi, Pragnya Mohan

Boxing – Starts at 4:30 PM

Men’s 63.5 kg – Shiva Thapa

Men’s 67 kg – Rohit Tokas

Men’s 75 kg – Sumit Kundu

Men’s 80 kg – Ashish Kumar

Squash – Starts at 4:30 PM

Men’s singles – Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay Singh

Women’s singles – Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Badminton – Starts at 6:30 PM

Mixed Team (Group Stage) - India vs Pakistan

Hockey – Starts at 6:30 PM

Women’s Group Stage – India vs Ghana