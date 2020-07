Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CCM vs SYW in A-League today

Dream11 Prediction - Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers

CCM vs SYW Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers match today, July 27.

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers: My Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: D Lopar

Defenders: J Clisby, T Russell, D McGowan, Z Gordon

Midfielders: M Djuric, K Yeboah, D De Silva, G Stensness

Forwards: M Duke, S Cox

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Probable Playing 11

Sporting KC Probable 11: Mark Birighitti, Ruon Tongyik, Ziggy Gordon, Jack Clisby, Lewis Miller, Milan Duric, Gianni Stensness, Kim Eun-Sun, Jordan Murray, Danny De Silva, Chris Harold

Western Sydney Wanderers Probable 11: Daniel Lopar, Dylan McGowan, Matthew Jurman, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Jordan O’Doherty, Pirmin Schwegler, Nicolai Müller, Jarrod Carluccio, Tate Russell, Simon Cox, Mitchell Duke

Central Coast Mariners vs Western Sydney Wanderers: Match details

The match will be played on July 27, 2020, Monday. It will start at 3:00 PM at Central Coast Stadium.