Sports

Sports

Big trouble for Cristiano Ronaldo, star footballer may lose over Rs 8000 crore

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a $1 billion class action lawsuit for his promotion of Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo is embroiled in a $1 billion class action lawsuit over his association with Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Filed in a Florida court on Tuesday, the lawsuit alleges that Ronaldo actively participated in the sale of unregistered securities, particularly non-fungible tokens (NFTs) depicting iconic moments of himself, causing significant financial losses for investors.

Ronaldo partnered with Binance in November 2022 for the sale of unique NFTs, turning digital art into verifiable assets on the blockchain. The lawsuit accuses him of making deceptive statements and allowing his name and likeness to be used in connection with Binance's allegedly deceptive promotions, leading to the sale of unregistered crypto securities prone to volatile market fluctuations.

The plaintiffs also claim that Ronaldo failed to disclose the form or amount of his compensation from Binance, a violation of US law. The lawsuit points out that Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler emphasized the importance of celebrities disclosing their financial arrangements when promoting investment in securities. Notably, the SEC fined Kim Kardashian over $1 million last year for a similar issue.

The class action lawsuit seeks a sum exceeding $1 billion, and despite the legal scrutiny, Ronaldo continues to promote Binance, recently sharing an ad on his X account with 110 million followers on November 28.

This legal action against Ronaldo mirrors similar lawsuits targeting celebrities endorsing crypto platforms, such as Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Kim Kardashian, and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. The lawsuits underscore the need for public figures to disclose their involvement with digital financial institutions, emphasizing the distinct implications of endorsing cryptocurrencies compared to traditional products like sports drinks or athletic wear.

Charles Whitehead, a professor at Cornell Law School, warns that celebrities engaging in such sponsorships should seek advice from securities lawyers due to the unique complexities of selling financial instruments like cryptocurrency assets.

