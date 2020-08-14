Barca vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Live streaming, BAR v BAY Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League tonight in a quarter-final clash.

While the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica side will be looking to secure a win and secure their spot in the semi-final of the UCL.

When and where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Where and when is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 15, 2020, at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

What time does the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting XIs

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi

DREAM11: Ter Stegen; Joshua Kimmich, Gerard Pique, Lenglet, Alphonso Davies; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Frenkie de Jong; Serge Gnabry, Lionel Messi (VC), Robert Lewandowski (C)