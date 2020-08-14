Barca vs Bayern Munich Champions League: Live streaming, BAR v BAY Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV
BAR vs BAY Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, BAY Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Head to Head.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Barcelona face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League tonight in a quarter-final clash.
While the Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica side will be looking to secure a win and secure their spot in the semi-final of the UCL.
When and where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Where and when is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match being played?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will be played on August 15, 2020, at Estádio Sport Lisboa e Benfica.
What time does the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match begin?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 00:30 AM IST.
Where to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.
How and where to watch online Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League live streaming?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Starting XIs
Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski
Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi
DREAM11: Ter Stegen; Joshua Kimmich, Gerard Pique, Lenglet, Alphonso Davies; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara, Frenkie de Jong; Serge Gnabry, Lionel Messi (VC), Robert Lewandowski (C)