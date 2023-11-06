AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai

AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Mumbai, Match 39

Australia will lock horns with Afghanistan on Tuesday (November 7) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. In the race to semi-finals, both teams are gearing up to reserve their place in the top 4 with an impressive win. Australia have won five out of the seven games played so far and are holding the third place in World Cup 2023 points table.

In comparison to previous editions of World Cup, Afghanistan have upped their game this time and are displaying a series of great performances on field. So far, Afghanistan have emerged victorious in four out of the seven games and holds the sixth place in the points tally.

Live streaming details

Where will the AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match be played?

AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match be played?

AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match will be played on Tuesday, November 7, at 2:00 PM (IST)

Australia vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: Where to watch the AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match broadcast on TV?

AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Australia vs Afghanistan FREE Live Streaming: Where to WatchAUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup Match Free Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the AUS vs AFG Cricket World Cup match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch Report

The match between Australia and Afghanistan is set to be played in the 2011 ODI World Cup final match arena, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the last few matches, it has provided belters for the batters. There are a lot of runs on offer. However, chasing would be a great option for the batters, keeping the dew in mind. One could expect a high-scoring game at the venue.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain, and the day is expected to be partly sunny and warm on Tuesday. Humidity levels are anticipated to be approximately 36%, ensuring comfortable playing conditions.

AUS vs AFG Probable XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram AliKhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad