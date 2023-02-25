Watch: Solar Orbiter filmed Mercury crossing face of Sun, internet calls it amazing

Photo: ESA

A spacecraft researching the unpredictable behaviour of our glorious sun recently filmed an occurrence seldom observed from our vantage point on Earth's surface. Previous drawings and pictures by specialists have shown how small the planets appear in front of the solar, including Earth.

The European Space Agency's Solar Orbiter caught the innermost planet of the Solar System gliding past the disc of the Sun on January 3, 2023.

When a smaller entity like a planet or moon passes in front of a star, shutting away some of its brightness, this is called a transit. Despite the fact that the transiting object is usually reduced to a mere shadow, they may nevertheless tell us a lot of intriguing information.

The use of the phrase may be attributed to its importance as a method for discovering exoplanets (planets outside our Solar System).

Astronomers using space telescopes like Kepler and TESS watch stars for extended periods of time to detect the little, periodic dimming of light that is caused by a transiting exoplanet.

This little movement of the shadow not only reveals the existence of the body in orbit, but it may also provide some indication of its composition. Some of the light from an exoplanet's parent star will pass through whatever atmosphere it may have when the exoplanet, or even a nearby planet like Mercury or a moon, passes in front of the star. The gas's composition may be deduced by an analysis of the light's differences from the starlight.

Researchers have utilised this method to examine not just Venus's atmosphere here on Earth, but also the atmospheres of an increasing number of extrasolar planets.

Mercury is one of the least-explored planets in the Solar System, yet it still harbours some mysteries. Why its core seems to be so large, whether it has internal geological activity, or if it has a worldwide magnetic field compared to Venus and Mars is a mystery.

Although a separate space probe mission is presently underway to provide us with the answers to these issues, the transit data serves as a wonderful reminder that even the tiniest planets may provide us with large insights.