Watch: How Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets is making so accurate earthquake predictions, viral video

Know how Frank Hoogerbeets predicted the earthquake of March 22 in India.

At 10:20 pm on March 21, India's national capital along with some other states and neighbouring countries experienced a 30 second long major jolt of 6.6 magnitude earthquake. The epicentre of the earthquake was Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region.

You will be interested to know that this earthquake was predicted well before its occurrence. Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets not only predicted this one but even the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria days before they happened.

Earthquake in Delhi: Science behind earthquake prediction

Frank posted a video on his YouTube channel --SSGEOS, with the name “Planetary & Seismic Update 20 March 2023”. In this video, he predicted some seismic increase, most likely around March 22. He notices primarily lunar peaks after the planetary conjunction after the New Moon on March 21.

His predictions were on point leaving people to wonder, how did he predict them so accurately every time.

He also predicted major seismic activity of 7.1 magnitude on March 16 in the Kermadec Islands and a large earthquake, forecast at 6.8 magnitude, near the coast of Ecuador on March 18 was in fact true.

He explained that these predictions were based on the analysis of planetary geometry and pointing lunar peaks in the SSGI graph. The convergence of Sun-Mercury-Jupiter with the New Moon on March 21 helped him to anticipate the 6 magnitude or above earthquake of March 22.