NASA shares mesmerising images of cosmic phenomena – Check photos here

Cosmic images shared by NASA have always amazed us. It is beautiful to witness the various lights coming out of cosmic phenomena. Recently the US-based space agency shared a set of mesmerising images taken from its Hubble telescope and Chandra X-Ray Observatory.

According to NASA, these telescopes can identify many kinds of light that helps them in fully investigating the cosmic phenomena. These images, shared on Instagram, have taken over the internet as people are loving the clicks.

They were shared by NASA with the caption, "The universe emits light and energy through many forms. Chandra’s X-ray-observing abilities let us explore super-hot and energetic processes found throughout the universe”.

One of the images shared by NASA shows R Aquarii, which has a white dwarf star and a red giant orbiting each other. While these two cosmic identities move together, the white dwarf pulls material from the red giant onto its surface.

Another image shows a Guitar Nebula, which is an X-ray stream. This stream is pink in colour and is released from a pulsar, which is nearly perpendicular to the Guitar Nebula.

The space agency has also shared images featuring Merging galaxies, "A spiral galaxy collides with a smaller galaxy in the upper right corner.

As shared by NASA, “The gravitational interaction can create a waves of star formation. X-rays (in purple) have been combined with an optical image from Hubble”.

Many people have commented on NASA’s post to appreciate the beautiful cosmic identities. One user commented, "NASA you make my day". Another one wrote, "This is so beautiful."