NASA's first meeting on aliens: 800 'mysterious' UFO sightings confirmed

Scientists are continually inspired to conduct more research by the fascinating revelations of the cosmos. Astronomers are constantly working to learn more and more about the other world thanks to cutting-edge technology and increased knowledge of space. UFO sightings are another topic that has drawn interest from both experts and the general public.

The space agency is prepared to begin research on mysterious UFO sightings, also known as unidentified aerial phenomena, in its first public meetings. Leading experts from a variety of disciplines, including physics, astrobiology, and more, were gathered last year to form a 16-member body. Prior to publishing a report anticipated later this summer, the research group hosted a four-hour session live broadcast on a NASA webcast to discuss their initial results.

What is the challenge?

The lack of scientifically valid techniques for capturing UFO sightings, which are typically reports of what appear to be objects moving outside the realm of known science and natural laws, was the biggest issue raised by panellists.

The fundamental issue, according to them, is that the aforementioned phenomena are typically discovered and documented using cameras, sensors, and other equipment that isn't intended or calibrated to precisely capture and analyse such specifics.

The NASA study is distinct from a recently formalised Pentagon investigation into unexplained aerial phenomena that military aviators have recently recorded and that US defence and intelligence officials have examined. According to Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the Pentagon's newly created All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, the U.S. military has recorded more than 800 cases over the past 20 years.

The parallel NASA and Pentagon initiatives, both carried out with some kind of public investigation, emphasise a turning point for the US government after decades spent avoiding, disproving, and discrediting sightings of unknown flying objects, long associated with ideas of flying saucers and aliens, going back to the 1940s.

Although some believed that NASA's science mission would signal a shift towards a more receptive perspective on the subject, the US space agency was clear that it was not drawing any quick conclusions. When the panel was announced by NASA in June of last year, it was stated that there was "no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin."

According to US defence officials, the Pentagon's recent push to look into such sightings has resulted in hundreds of new reports that are currently being looked into, though the majority are still classified as unexplained. The possibility of intelligent alien life has not been confirmed out, according to the head of the Pentagon's newly established All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, but no sighting has yielded proof of extraterrestrial origins.

