Wondering what black hole sounds like? NASA reveals in strange clip

The tweet from the space agency also addressed the commonly held misconception that there is no sound in the stars.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

Photo: Twitter (NASA Exoplanets)

Due to the absence of air in the vacuum of space, sound cannot travel there. Since sound is nothing more than air vibrating, there is no air in space, hence there is no sound. In space, nobody can hear screams, yet we might be able to hear a black hole.

A black hole 200 million light-years away can now be heard by ears owing to audio that was revealed to the public by NASA's Exoplanets Twitter account. The tweet from the space agency also addressed the commonly held misconception that there is no sound in the stars. The popular tweet has more than 1 crore views and more than 3 lakh likes.

 

 

An 11 million light-year-wide collection of hot gas-enshrouded galaxies is known as the Perseus galaxy cluster. The sound waves you hear in the NASA viral video are caused by very hot gas clouds. Pressure waves have been observed to come from Perseus' core for many years. These waves can be converted into sound as they echo through the heated gas encircling the galaxy cluster.

