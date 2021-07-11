Massive solar storm heading towards Earth at 1.6 million kmph may impact cell phone, GPS signals

A fierce solar storm is moving towards the Earth at a speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour. It is feared that this storm may hit the Earth either on Sunday or Monday, due to which there may be a power failure around the world.

According to the website SpaceWeather.com, the storm has originated from the Sun's atmosphere. A hole has opened up in the Sun's atmosphere and is spewing a stream of solar wind in Earth's direction.

Direct effect on radio signals

According to the website, satellite signals can also be interrupted due to this collision. It can also have a direct effect on radio signals, communication and weather. Not only this, the storm can have a significant impact on a region of space dominated by Earth's magnetic field.

As per the US space agency, NASA, the speed of the solar storm could increase from 1.6 million kilometres per hour.

Can cause interference in mobile phone signals

This can heat the Earth's outer atmosphere, which will have a direct effect on satellites. It can cause interference in GPS navigation, mobile phone signals and satellite TV, current in power lines can be increased. However, this is rarely the case because the Earth's magnetic field acts as a protective shield.

X1.5-class flare

According to the Space Weather Prediction Centre of the United States, the impact of the solar flare will be centered on sub-solar point on the sunlit side of Earth. NASA has classified this flare as an X1.5-class flare.

X-class denotes the most intense flares, while the number provides more information about its strength. An X2 is twice as intense as an X1, an X3 is three times as intense, etc.

Due to the solar storm, people living at the North or South Pole will be able to see a view of beautiful celestial lighting (auroras) at night.

Historically, solar storms have been known to plunge parts of the world into chaos. A solar storm in March 1989 caused a nine-hour blackout Hydro-Québec's electricity transmission system in Canada.