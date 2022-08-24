Jupiter like never seen before: Explore 5 fascinating facts about NASA's stunning new image

Amazing new photographs of Jupiter have been obtained by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, providing researchers with further information about the planet's habitability. There's a lot going on in Jupiter's atmosphere, from massive storms to tremendous winds and auroras to abnormally high temperatures and low pressure.

Also, READ: All about NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission: Know date and time, how and where to watch live

1. Make way for the king of the solar system!



New Webb images of Jupiter highlight the planet's features, including its turbulent Great Red Spot (shown in white here), in amazing detail. These images were processed by citizen scientist Judy Schmidt: https://t.co/gwxZOitCE3 pic.twitter.com/saz0u61kJG August 22, 2022

Auroras stretch to high heights over both the northern and southern poles of Jupiter in the solo picture of Jupiter, made from a composite of many photos from Webb.

5 interesting facts about Jupiter that NASA's stunning new image revealed