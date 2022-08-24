All about NASA's Artemis I Moon Mission: Know date and time, how and where to watch live

Artemis 1 mission is set to launch on August 29 (Representational image)

The much anticipated and awaited space mission by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is just a few days away! The NASA Artemis I mission will be taking a diverse group of astronauts to the Moon, and here is all you need to know about it.

The Artemis I Moon mission is set to kick off on August 29, marking the first launch in a series of planned launches by the US space agency. The Space Launch System of the mission, which is the most powerful rocket built by NASA, is all set to launch to the moon for a series of space research experiments.

The main purpose behind the Artemis I space mission by NASA is to send humans to the moon once again and pave way for a long-term and sustainable lunar presence. The Artemis mission is being referred to as a stepping stone for sending astronauts to Mars.

The Artemis I mission will contain two spacecraft – the SLS and the Orion. While the SLS is set to carry the astronauts to the moon, the Orion is set to stay in space for a duration "longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station and return home faster and hotter than ever before," per NASA.

NASA Artemis I mission 2022: Date and time

The Artemis I Moon Mission is set to be launched by NASA on August 29, 2022, from the Launch Complex 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The time of the launch is fixed at 8:33 am Eastern Standard Time (EST), which means that the launch will be around 6 pm in India.

Where to watch Artemis I Moon Mission live?

The Artemis I moon mission will be live streamed across several platforms by NASA on August 29. Those who wish to watch the launch can tune in to the official YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media pages of the space agency.

It is expected that celebrity guests such as Hollywood personalities Chris Evans, Keke Palmer and Jack Black will also participate in the event.

