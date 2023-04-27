Search icon
Gas station in space? Know its function and how it will operate

A US-based business Orbit Fab Company is attempting to establish a petrol station in space called Tanker-001 Tenzing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Gas station in space? Know its function and how it will operate
Photo: AFP

With fresh discoveries frequently astronomers and space enthusiasts continue to dig deeper into the cosmos. A US-based business is attempting to establish a petrol station in space. Tanker-001 Tenzing is the creation of the Orbit Fab Company's refuelling facility.

Industry behemoth Lockheed Martin has disclosed that they are funding in Orbit Fab's "Gas Stations in Space" refuelling technology in order to assist in achieving this aim.  A startup in San Francisco is aiming to develop all the required technology for satellite orbital refuelling services.

What is the need for a gas station in space?

The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) estimates that there are currently more than 4,000 active satellites in orbit circling the planet. By the end of this decade, this number is predicted to increase to as many as 100,000, including satellites used for communication, the internet, research, navigation, and Earth observation.

The existence of so many satellites will present both new opportunities and risks as low Earth orbit (LEO) marketing is projected for this century. To prevent collisions, service, and maintenance, the establishment of these refuelling systems will necessitate significant prevention. By refuelling the engines, this petrol station will encourage a reduction in satellite collisions.

Tanker-001 Tenzing, a prototype went into space using the Transporter-2 by SpaceX. The sole purpose of this flight was to determine whether or not tankers were able to return from the satellite to other spacecraft. Tenzing Tanker-001 has a microwave-like size. 

Its primary duty at the moment is to refill satellites that provide weather and earth observation data. This Orbit Fab vehicle will independently travel to the satellites to refuel before disengaging. 

How will the gas station refuel the satellites in space?

Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) is the focus of Tenzing Tanker-001's function. The RAFTI system gives spacecraft the capacity to do on-orbit refuelling, which is intended to increase their lifespan. By merging with another satellite's fuel segment, it will be refuelled. It contains sensors that can determine whether the front-end satellite has enough fuel or not.

Following the filling of one satellite, it will move on to another satellite for further refuelling. The Tanker-001 Tenzing spacecraft is the first operating fuel storage in space, and is currently in a sun-synchronous orbit (SSO) with high-test peroxide fuel, a "green propellant, Physorg reported.

