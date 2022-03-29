Asteroid 3 times as big as Taj Mahal will make ‘closest-ever approach’ to Earth on April Fools’ Day 2022

A massive asteroid categorized as 'potentially hazardous' space rock is heading towards Earth this week and will come closest on April Fools’ Day, and this is not a joke. The humongous asteroid is being tracked by NASA and is travelling at an unimaginable speed of 30,000 miles per hour. With its massive size, more than three times the size of Taj Mahal, the formidable world-famous Indian monument made of white marble, the asteroid is capable of wreaking havoc on the off possibility of a collision with a planet like Earth.

Officially named 2007 FF1, the asteroid will make its ‘closest-ever approach to Earth on Friday (April 1). As per NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS), the massive asteroid has a size of approximately 260 metres or roughly 850 feet. In comparison, Agra's Taj Mahal is around 73 metres.

No other asteroid being tracked and set to make a close approach in the next two weeks comes close to the size of 2007 FF1.

The Near Earth Object is expected to safely pass Earth at a distance of around 4.5 million miles or at 19.31 lunar distance. However, this is still an alarmingly close distance for astronomers, which is why the asteroid is being continuously tracked.

