YES Bank to discontinue subscription-based SMS balance alert from THIS date

Private sector lender Yes Bank announced that it would stop offering the subscription-based SMS balance alert option as of December 1, 2022, in an essential statement about the programme.

According to YES BANK, it has expanded its SMS alert service, enabling you to receive all alerts required by the regulator. In addition to these required alerts, YES BANK also offers a subscription-based SMS alert service that enables customers to receive additional alerts. These additional alerts include Debit / Credit alerts even for transactions without a threshold, alerts for Salary Credits and account balance alerts at frequencies such as Daily/Bi-Weekly/Weekly/Fortnightly, etc.

YES Bank is going to discontinue this facility now.

"We would like to inform you that we are discontinuing the balance alert facility through SMS with effect from Dec 01, 2022. In case you have subscribed to the SMS Alert package and have been receiving the balance alert through SMS as a part of this package, the same will be discontinued. You will still continue to receive all other SMS alerts basis your existing subscriptions," said a YES Bank message.

However, the customers can use online facilities to know their balance through YES mobile, YES robot, YES online, said YES Bank.

Customers have the option to register or modify their SMS alert subscription through the bank's YES Online facility and customise the SMS alerts they receive. A step-by-step guide to do so: