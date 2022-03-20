SBI customers rejoice! Bank offers free benefits worth Rs 2 lakh – Check details

There is good news for customers of the country's largest bank – State Bank of India (SBI). SBI is giving a benefit of Rs 2 lakh to its customers for free. All customers of the bank will be glad to know that RuPay is offering a complimentary accidental cover of up to Rs 2 lakh to all Jan-Dhan account holders using debit cards.

Here are all the details about SBI’s up to Rs 2 lakh benefit –

Customers will get an insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh

The amount of insurance will be fixed by SBI according to the time since the opening of the customer’s Jan Dhan account. Customers whose Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account has been opened till August 28, 2018, will get an insurance amount of up to Rs 1 lakh on the RuPay PMJDY card. Those who were issued a RuPay card after August 28, 2018 will get an accidental cover benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Who will benefit from SBI’s Rs 2 lakh scheme?

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a scheme under which the accounts of the poor of the country are opened in banks, post offices and nationalized banks on zero balance. Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), various facilities are provided to the customers. As a part of this scheme, anyone can open a Jan Dhan account by submitting (KYC) documents online or by going to the bank. Moreover, anyone can get their savings bank account converted to Jan Dhan. In this, RuPay is given on behalf of the bank. This debit card can be used for accidental death insurance, to purchase security cover and many other benefits.

The benefit of the accidental death insurance under the Jan Dhan account holders' RuPay debit card can be availed when the insured has carried out any successful financial or non-financial transaction on any channel, both intra or inter-bank, within 90 days from the date of the accident. Only in such a situation, the person can get the amount.

What is the procedure to avail benefit?

To get the claim, you must first fill out the claim form. It should be accompanied by an original death certificate or certified copy. Attach an original or certified copy of the FIR. You should also have a post-mortem report and an FSL report along with a copy of your Aadhaar card. On the bank stamp paper, the cardholder will have to give an affidavit of having a RuPay card.

All these documents must be submitted within 90 days. The name and bank details of the nominee along with the copy of the passbook have to be submitted.

List of documents required to avail the SBI benefit

1. Insurance claim form.

2. A copy of the death certificate.

3. A copy of Aadhaar card of the cardholder and the nominee.

4. If the death is due to another cause, a copy of the post-mortem report with chemical analysis or a FSL report.

5. Original or certified copy of FIR or police report giving all details about the accident.

6.Declaration duly signed and stamped by the authorised signatory of the card issuing bank.

7. It should have the name of the bank officer and contact details along with the email id.