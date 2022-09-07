PNB MetLife launches new unit linked insurance plan 'Goal Ensuring Multiplier', know details

PNB MetLife has introduced a new ULIP plan called PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier (GEM) that, according to the company, gives consumers access to life insurance protection and supports methodical investing aimed at building wealth for the future.

As per the terms and conditions of the policy, PNB MetLife GEM reimburses the following fees that were deducted throughout the policy term: Return of Fund Management Fees, Return of Premium Allocation Fees, and Return of Mortality Fees.

Customers can select the 13 funds that best suit their risk tolerance, as well as goal-based fund management strategies, depending on their preferences. A top-up feature of the plan enables users to increase their coverage and further their savings objectives.

“ With our newly launched PNB MetLife Goal Ensuring Multiplier plan, we aim to empower our customers to make better financial decisions by exercising the power of choice while selecting from a host of 13 different funds. Moreover, in the spirit of celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,’ we have launched the “India Opportunities Fund", an equity fund capitalising on key themes such as Atmanirbhar Bharat, Digital India, Economic Reforms and Make-in-India program," according to Ashish Kumar Srivastava, MD & CEO, PNB MetLife.

According to the company, PNB MetLife GEM offers 5 coverage choices to meet the demands of different clients:

Wealth -

This choice offers life insurance coverage and aids in creating a fund to support future aspirations.

Wealth Plus Care – Features of Wealth plus the ability to waive the premium benefit if one of the five identified critical illnesses is discovered

Goal Assured –

Provides three benefits: lump-sum death benefit payment, waiver of future premiums in the case of death, and maturity benefit payment of accumulated funds.

Income Assured –

Benefits are paid as a lump sum death benefit, future premiums are waived in the event of death, accumulated assets are paid as a maturity benefit, and regular payments are sent to family members.

Smart Child –

A special service that aids clients in setting aside money for their children's education and securing their financial future.