PM Kisan Yojana: Government shares good news for farmers after releasing 11th installment, check details

File Photo

The government has recently released the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi in the bank accounts of all farmers who are registered under the PM Kisan Yojana and is set to give the farmers another good news.

Let us tell you that the central government has extended the eKYC deadline for all the farmers who are availing the benefits of PM Kisan Yojana. This information was released on the official website of the PM Kisan Yojana.

The website has now extended the last date for conducting eKYC from May 31, 2022, to July 31, 2022. It is important to note that if you don’t get the eKYC done for your PM Kisan Yojana account before the extended last date, then you will not be able to receive the 12th installment.

Completing the eKYC of your PM Kisan Yojana account is an easy process. You can do it directly from your home as the entire process can be done online.

You just need your Aadhaar card number to finish the process. You can also do eKYC of your account by visiting a Jan Suvidha Kendra near you.

Here’s how you can complete the eKYC of your PM Kisan Yojana account online