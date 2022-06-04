PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Date to complete mandatory eKYC extended again, check steps

File Photo

We have a piece of good news for farmers who are listed under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. The deadline to complete the mandatory e-KYC has been extended again by two months on July 31, 2022. The deadline was earlier set for May 31, 2022.

As per a notice on the PM Kisan portal, "Deadline of eKYC for all the PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended till 31st July 2022."

READ | Covid 4th wave scare: Kerala Health Minister says 'no need for worry' as cases surge in 3 districts

The government has pushed the deadline for the second time in two weeks. This decision by the Centre comes just a few days after PM Narendra Modi disbursed the 11th installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) into the farmer's accounts.

Here is a step-by-step to complete the mandatory e-KYC

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan official website - https://pmkisan.gov.in/

Step 2: On the right side of the homepage, click on the eKYC option.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar Card number, and captcha code and click on search

READ | Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at J-K's Anantnag

Step 4: Enter your mobile number which is linked to your Aadhaar card.

Step 5: Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

All your details need to match for the eKYC to be successful. In case it is not, you will have to visit the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

It is important to note that farmers will also be able to complete the e-KYC offline by visiting the nearest Common Service Center (CSC). They will have to carry their Aadhar card to get their KYC verification completed.