PAN not linked to Aadhaar will become 'inoperative' after March 31, 2023

The deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar Card is ends today. However, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday night issued a fresh notification saying PAN, not linked to Aadhaar, would become 'inoperative' after March 31, 2023.

Income Tax Department notification reads that non-linking of PAN with Aadhaar by March 31 would attract penalty of up to Rs 1,000. But such PAN will remain functional for one more year till March 31, 2023 and it can be used for filing Income Tax returns (ITR), claiming refunds and other I-T procedures.

Government gave 1 year time

If you have not linked PAN with Aadhaar, then now you have a year's time to complete the proceedure. The government has extended the last date for linking PAN card and Aadhaar card to March 31, 2023. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the apex policy making body for the Income Tax Department, has also issued a notification to extend the last date for linking PAN and Aadhaar.

Earlier also, the government extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar three times.

Fee to link PAN with Aadhaar

Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN card, but has also imposed a fee of Rs 500 for the work of linking Aadhaar with PAN. Till today, this process of linking was done for free.

This means that the PAN card will continue to be legitimate document, even after it is not linked to the Aadhaar card by March 31, 2022. But you have to pay Rs 500 for linking them. According to the new rules, between April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, a fee of Rs 500 will have to be paid for getting your PAN linked with Aadhaar and after that a fee of Rs 1,000 will have to be paid for this work.