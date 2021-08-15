PAN Card News: Get access to e-PAN card under 10 minutes - Step-by-step guide here

The Permanent Account Number (PAN) is an important document for all our tax-related work and managing finances. The PAN is required for almost everything but keeping it physically with you at all times can be pretty risky. The chances of losing it also increase and you don't want that. But here's some good news, you can now avail an e-PAN document by registering online.

In order to register for this service, one needs to visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/. The Income Tax Department issued this information recently in a social media post. Those citizens who already have an Aadhaar card or a registered mobile number can get registered in under 10 minutes.

Notably, only those who have an Aadhaar card can get the e-PAN because it is a digitally signed PAN card based on your KYC details. The e-PAN is issued in a PDF format which is easy to keep on your phone at all times.

Step by step guide to apply for e-PAN:

- Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

- Look for the option for applying for the e-PAN on the homepage

- After clicking on that option, you will be redirected to a new window that will have the option 'Get New e-PAN'. Click on it

- You will be asked to enter your Aadhaar card number and your registered mobile number with your date of birth. You will also receive an OTP to confirm your identity

- Once the process is completed, click on submit

Check the status of e-PAN:

- Follow the instructions given above. Once you reach the e-PAN homepage you will see an option 'Check Status/ Download PAN' - click on it and enter your details and you will know the status of your PAN