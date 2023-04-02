New income tax changes in India for 2023-24; everything you need to know

As the new financial year 2023-24 begins, the income tax changes announced in the Budget 2023 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have come into effect. Here are the significant changes to the tax regime:

1. New default tax regime:

The new income tax regime has become the default tax regime from April 1, 2023. However, taxpayers can still choose to opt for the previous tax regime. The standard deduction for the new tax regime is Rs 52,500 for salaried individuals and pensioners with taxable income exceeding Rs 15.5 lakh.

2. Standard deduction:

The standard deduction of Rs 50,000 remains unchanged for the previous tax regime and is now extended to the new tax regime for pensioners.

3. Increased tax rebate limit:

The tax rebate cap has been raised from Rs 5 to Rs 7 lakh, making individuals with income under Rs 7 lakh exempt from any tax regardless of their investments.

4. Leave Travel Allowance (LTA)

Non-government employees are exempt from leave encashment requirements up to a limit of Rs 25 lakh.

5. Short-term capital gains tax on debt mutual funds:

Investments in debt mutual funds will be subject to short-term capital gains tax starting today.

6. Market Linked Debentures (MLDs)

From today, investments in MLDs will be considered short-term financial assets, ending grandfathering of previous investments with slightly negative effects on the mutual fund sector.

7. Taxation of life insurance premiums:

From April 1, 2023, proceeds from life insurance premiums exceeding the yearly premium of Rs 5 lakh will be taxable, but Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are exempt from this regulation.

8. Benefits for senior citizens:

The highest deposit limit for the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme has increased from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh, while the highest deposit limit for the monthly income scheme has increased from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 9 lakh for single accounts and from Rs 7.5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint accounts.

9. No capital gains tax on conversion of physical gold to e-gold receipts:

From April 1st, 2023, converting physical gold to Electronic Gold Receipts (EGRs) or vice versa will not attract capital gains tax.

10. Changes in income tax slabs:

Income tax slabs have been revised with a 0% tax rate for those earning up to Rs 3 lakh, 5% for incomes between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh, 10% for incomes between Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9 lakh, 15% for incomes between Rs 9 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, 20% for incomes between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, and 30% for incomes above Rs 15 lakh.

Read more: Indian Finance Ministry mandates Aadhaar and PAN card submission for small saving schemes