LIC New Jeevan Shanti: Invest once, get monthly pension of Rs 11,000

LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan: The minimum investment in this plan is Rs 1.5 lakh. (File)

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is one of the most trusted companies in India with a wide variety of policies to offer its customers. It is at the top of the table when it comes to insurance in the country. But apart from the insurance covers, LIC is also quite popular in the market for the hefty returns it offers. The policies and schemes offered by LIC are quite reliable and allow users to get up to Rs 20,000 return by investing an amount just once. One such scheme that allows customers to earn Rs 11,000 per month is LIC New Jeevan Shanti. New LIC New Jeevan Shanti policy buyers after January 5 will get increased annuity rate.

How will LIC New Jeevan Shanti give the investor Rs 11000 per month?

The minimum amount that one can invest in LIC New Jeevan Shanti scheme is Rs 1.5 lakh. The scheme gives you Rs 12,000 minimum return yearly. There’s no maximum limit on the amount that you can invest in this scheme. For any person to earn over Rs 11,000 per month, one must invest at least Rs 10 lakh with the Life Insurance Corporation.

According to the sales brochure of the LIC New Jeevan Shanti plan, in case of deferred annuity a single life needs to invest Rs 10 lakh to get a monthly pension of Rs 11,192. In case of Joint life Deferred annuity, monthly pension can be Rs 10,576. Yearly returns can vary from scheme to scheme. For more information, you can visit LIC's website.