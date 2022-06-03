IRCTC's new luggage rule: Indian Railways sets guidelines for limits, other booking details

Picture: File Photo

The Ministry of Railways recently implemented new luggage rules, which require travellers to pay significant penalties for carrying luggage that exceeds the allowable limit. According to the guidelines, passengers can carry large luggage weighing between 40 and 70 kg in the railway compartment, depending on the class of travel.

अगर सामान होगा ज्यादा, तो सफर का आनंद होगा आधा!



अधिक सामान ले कर रेल यात्रा ना करें। सामान अधिक होने पर पार्सल कार्यालय जा कर लगेज बुक कराएं। pic.twitter.com/gUuishbqr5 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 29, 2022

If you are discovered carrying excess luggage without booking it, you will now have to pay six times the standard price. In addition, if there is excess baggage, the passenger may be charged additional fees. The minimal luggage charge is Rs 30.

Limits allowed in different coaches

The luggage charges on Indian Railways are set based on the type of coach you are travelling in. You can bring up to 70 kg of luggage if you travel in AC first class; 50 kg if you travel in AC second class; and 40 kg if you travel in AC third class.The restriction for the sleeper class is 40 kg, and the limit for the second class is 35 kg.

How to book the luggage?

The traveller must arrive at the luggage office of the booking station at least half an hour before the scheduled departure. You can also reserve luggage when you order your tickets. The Railways Ministry has recommended people travel with as little luggage as possible.

