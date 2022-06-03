Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah meets LG, NSA, Army Chief over terror attacks, security for Amarnath Yatra

Amit Shah chairs a high-level meeting to resolve Kashmir security issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a special review meeting regarding the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on June 3, 2022.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, national security advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande and other top officials from security agencies.

The meeting was called to brainstorm ideas to eliminate the prevailing situation of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed in the past few weeks. Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra were also figured in the meeting.

In the recent attack, two were killed -- a bank manager named Vijay Kumar was shot dead outside of his office in Kulgam district by terrorists on June 2, 2022. A non-local brick kiln was also killed during the day, while another labourer was injured in a separate incident.

The Resistance Front, a shadow outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

In an earlier incident, a woman from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday.

Last month, two civilians, including Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit government employee, and three off-duty policemen were killed in the Valley.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting two weeks ago to review security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra and the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while television artist Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister's package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

The high-level meeting chaired by Shah was the second such exercise in less than a fortnight.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldeep Singh, Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh among other key officials took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Shah had an informal meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, Arvind Kumar, Secretary of RAW Samant Goel and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: A day after Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tests positive for Covid-19