Invest Rs 2 every day in THIS scheme and get an annual pension of Rs 36,000; check details

The government has numerous programmes in place for workers and laborers. It allows you to benefit from Rs. 36,000 monthly pensions by investing just Rs. 2.

The working class in the nation's unorganised sector is the target of a number of schemes being undertaken by the Modi government at the national level. The government is attempting to financially support and secure the future of the workforce through this scheme. The Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana is a very opulent pension scheme.

Workers can receive a yearly pension of Rs 36,000 through the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana by contributing just Rs 2.

You need an Aadhaar card and a bank account in order to take advantage of this scheme. Then and only then may you register for this scheme. You must contribute 55 rupees each month to this. You will begin receiving a pension when you turn 60. You can receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 by making a daily deposit of Rs 2 or even less.

The country's labourers, including those who work as street sellers, rickshaw pullers, construction workers, and others, have been taken into account by the central government. This program's goal is to protect the unorganized sector workers' retirement.

This scheme is available to those between the ages of 18 and 40. If you wish to join this scheme and are 18 years old, you will need to pay a premium of Rs 55 per month or less than Rs 2 per day. An annual pension of Rs 36,000 will be available to you.

A 40-year-old must set aside Rs 200 each month, or Rs 6.50 every day. The applicant for this scheme must make less than 15,000 rupees per month in income. In addition to the office of the Labor Department, LIC and EPFO have been designated as Shramik Facilitation Centers for this.

Workers must register at the Common Service Center (CSC) in order to take advantage of this plan. Aadhaar card, passbook of savings or Jan Dhan bank account, and mobile number are required for registration. You'll be required to sign a consent letter. It needs to go into the bank account. The money will be taken from the worker's account as soon as the bank receives the information and deposited each month into the PM Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Pension Yojana account.