EPFO: Have got two or more PF accounts? Know how to merge them online

You should merge your PF Account if you have two or more accounts as a PF Account Holder. Merging PF accounts is a simple operation that may be performed online from the convenience of your home. The amount of interest money collected will increase after merging multiple PF accounts into one.

In addition, merging your PF accounts will eliminate the need for repetitive logins and account-related updating tasks for various accounts. Additionally, your time will be saved. You can combine two accounts into one using an online technique while sitting at home, in addition to the EPFO office.

Why is it important for PF accounts to be merged:

Your old account cannot be linked under the new account if you start new employment at a different company and provide your old UAN number. As a result, the money deposited in the previous account won't be transferred to the new account. In this case, merging the PF accounts is required in order to add the old funds to the new accounts.

Know how to merge several EPF accounts:

1. The first step is to visit the EPFO unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in official portal.

2. In the online service, click One Member One EPF account.

3. Your personal information will be displayed on the screen, along with details on both or more of your accounts.

4. To link the previous account with the new account, you must attest to the old or new employer.

5. To get details, enter your previous UAN, previous PF account number, and previous member ID.

6. Your request will be submitted after you enter the OTP.

7. The old account will be combined with the new account after receiving permission from the current employer.

Your PF account will be cancelled after 36 months if there have been no deposits or withdrawals from it during that time, according to EPFO. It will be classified as non-operative by EPFO. This indicates that your PF account is now inactive.