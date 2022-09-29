Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Here’s how you can set up UPI Lite in BHIM app

UPI Lite is an on-device wallet where users must first add funds from their UPI or bank accounts to this app before starting off the transactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

Here’s how you can set up UPI Lite in BHIM app
Representational Image
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently unveiled "UPI Lite" to speed up and secure low-value transactions. A "on-device" wallet can be used to conduct low-value transactions once this feature is enabled on the BHIM App. It might resemble other wallets that are available on the market. A maximum of Rs 2000 can be stored in the wallet at any given time. To enable UPI Lite on your BHIM app, follow these steps.
 
How does UPI Lite work?
In order to perform Transactions using UPI Lite on the BHIM App, the service will have UPI Lite balance, which is the virtual "on-device" balance enabled by the User from the Account.
 
Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank will be able to use the UPI Lite payment system.
 
Step-by-step guide to set up UPI lite in BHIM app:
  1. Download the BHIM app on your mobile phone.
  2. Login the app and add a bank account for UPI transactions.
  3. Select the UPI Lite banner by swiping down.
  4. Tap on the Enable Now button.
  5. Read all the details provided.
  6. You'll now be required to deposit Rs 2,000 into your UPI Lite e-wallet. You should enter the transfer amount.
  7. Select the account from which you want to transfer the money.
  8. Tap the Enable UPI Lite button.
  9. Enter your UPI Pin. Once the amount is transferred your UPI Lite e-wallet will be activated.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Meet Srushti Deshmukh and Nagarjun Gowda, the popular IAS couple that enjoys a massive fanbase
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Sanjay Dutt birthday: Shamshera, KGF Chapter 2, Agneepath, films in which the actor aced negative roles
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 467 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 29
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.